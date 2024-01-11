Mortgage Giant Rocket Makes Low-Down-Payment Loans Easier To Get—And Afford

Rocket Pro TPO, the wholesale arm of Rocket Mortgage, has just announced updates to its ONE+ program aimed at making it easier for prospective homeowners to obtain a low-down-payment conventional mortgage. ONE+ allows buyers to make a down payment of as little as 1% of the home’s purchase price.

The program now includes Freddie Mac’s Loan Product Advisor. Use of the automated underwriting system could increase buyer eligibility by 16%, Rocket Pro TPO executive vice president Mike Fawaz said in a recorded statement.

“The market has been tough and there’s a lot of clients out there wondering how they can afford a home,” Fawaz noted. With these program updates, brokers “can ease potential home buyers’ hesitation to enter the market and show them how to achieve homeownership,” he said.

The ONE+ program allows buyers to make a down payment of just 1%. Rocket then provides a grant of 2% of the purchase price to clients taking out conventional loans. A minimum 3% down payment is generally needed to qualify for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage.

But eligible buyers of homes with a purchase price under $100,000 will now receive a minimum incentive of $2,000 to put toward a down payment, rather than the 2%.

What’s Needed To Qualify For the ONE+ Program?

There are several eligibility requirements you must meet to take advantage of Rocket’s low-down-payment program. They include:

Income. The ONE+ program won’t accept buyers with an annual income exceeding 80% of the area median income, or AMI. For example, if you live in Washington, D.C., your AMI is $150,400. That means you’ll need an annual income below $120,320 to qualify. You can calculate your city’s AMI using Fannie Mae’s online tool.

The ONE+ program won’t accept buyers with an annual income exceeding 80% of the area median income, or AMI. For example, if you live in Washington, D.C., your AMI is $150,400. That means you’ll need an annual income below $120,320 to qualify. You can calculate your city’s AMI using Fannie Mae’s online tool. Credit and debt. Buyers must have a credit score above 620 and a debt-to-income ratio below 50% to qualify for a ONE+ loan. If you fall below this threshold, you should consider methods to increase your credit score.

Buyers must have a credit score above 620 and a debt-to-income ratio below 50% to qualify for a ONE+ loan. If you fall below this threshold, you should consider methods to increase your credit score. Home type and purpose. Only single-family homes are eligible for this program. The house must also be a primary residence, not a vacation home or an investment property.

Only single-family homes are eligible for this program. The house must also be a primary residence, not a vacation home or an investment property. Down payment. To receive the 2% grant or minimum incentive, your initial down payment can’t exceed 5% of your home’s sale price. You are only allowed to pay a maximum of 3% to take advantage of the program’s benefits.

The ONE+ program can only be used for conventional loan products, which have a maximum funding limit of $350,000. In addition to your down payment, Rocket also requires buyers to have enough capital to cover closing costs.

