Mortgage Giant LoanDepot Now Says Cyberattack Exposed 16 Million Customers’ Personal Info

Mortgage firm loanDepot now says that a cyberattack earlier this month that targeted its phone and loan processing services exposed sensitive personal information belonging to 16.6 million consumers in its systems.

The nation’s fifth-largest retail mortgage lender revealed the figure on its website Monday in an update on the incident. While loanDepot did not specify what type of information was taken, it said it would notify those involved and offer them free credit monitoring and identity theft protection services.

How Is LoanDepot Responding to the Cyberattack?

Since the attack, loanDepot has made what it calls “significant progress” in restoring its services. However, the company is still working to investigate the attack and fully resume normal operations.

“Unfortunately, we live in a world where these attacks are frequent and sophisticated, and our industry has not been spared. We sincerely regret any impact to our customers,” said loanDepot CEO Frank Martell in a statement.

The mortgage lender reported the attack in a January 8 filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. It said the earliest incident occurred four days before the report was filed and that the unauthorized third-party activity included “access to certain company systems and the encryption of data.” However, it did not confirm whether ransomware was involved.

Since then, loanDepot has restored automatic loan payments, the Servicing customer portal, the HELOC customer portal and the MyloanDepot portal. The company said it is “pleased” with its progress in bringing systems online and restoring normal operations.

Other Mortgage-Related Cyberattacks

Other real estate-related companies have also been hit with cyberattacks in recent months. In October, Mr. Cooper, a mortgage lender with more than four million customers, experienced an attack that also targeted personal customer data.

Another cyberattack that occurred at about the same time took aim at Fidelity National Financial, a Florida-based real estate insurance provider. Chicago Title, a subsidiary of Fidelity National Financial was directly affected, resulting in the delay of several real estate transactions in the Chicago area.

What Should You Do if Your Mortgage Provider Experiences a Cyberattack?

A cyberattack can put your personal and financial data at risk. If your lender is targeted, you can mitigate the impact by taking the following steps:

Check for updates. Keep an eye on your company’s website and make sure it’s up and running. Monitor your email as well. Your provider will likely post information about the security breach and what steps it is taking to respond to the attack.

Monitor bank accounts and credit reports. If you discover that your personal information may have been exposed, watch your bank account statements and credit reports for suspicious transactions. Be sure to report any unauthorized activity to your bank or credit card company.

Purchase identity theft protection. Identity theft protection services search the web for any misuse of your personal information for credit cards, loans, social media or other illegal activities. Your mortgage company may offer you coverage at no cost if it’s believed your personal data may have been compromised.

