Mortgage Demand Ticks Up for First Time in 3 Weeks

Mortgage demand increased for the first time in three weeks last week but remains significantly lower than a year ago, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey .

Low housing inventory and high 30-year mortgage rates have made purchase conditions more challenging. Home purchase cancellation rates stood at about 20% overall in the second quarter, with major home builders such as KB Homes reporting a cancellation rate of 22%.

Mortgage applications increased 5.4% for the week ending Sept. 15, compared to the prior week, the survey showed. Last week’s results included an adjustment for the Labor Day holiday.

“Mortgage applications increased last week, despite the 30-year fixed rate edging back up to 7.31%, its highest level in four weeks,” Joel Kan, MBA vice president and deputy chief economist, said in a statement.

According to a recent Kiplinger report, the average 30-year, fixed-rate loan at present is 7.18%, compared to 7.12% last week and 5.89% last year. The average 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.51% , compared to 6.52% a week ago and up from 5.16% last year.

The Market Composite Index, which measures mortgage loan application volume, increased 5.4% on a seasonally adjusted basis from the prior week, and 16% on an unadjusted basis, MBA said.

The Purchase Index increased 2%, compared to the prior week. On an adjusted basis, the index increased 12% from the prior week, and was down 26% from the same week a year ago.

The Refinance Index, which measures refinancing and prepayment activity, increased 13% from the prior week but was 29% lower than a year ago. Refinance applications, meanwhile, rose last week but remain nearly 30% lower than the same week last year.

Kan said that purchase applications increased for conventional and FHA loans over the week but remained 26% lower than the same week a year ago, "as homebuyers continue to face higher rates and limited for-sale inventory, which have made purchase conditions more challenging."

