Mortgage Demand Slides as Rates Hit 20-Year High

Mortgage demand shrank last week as mortgage rates moved to their highest levels in more than 20 years, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey .

Limited for-sale inventory and high 30-year mortgage rates have kept conditions challenging for both prospective homebuyers and homeowners.

Mortgage applications decreased 1.3% for the week ending September 22, compared to the prior week, the survey showed.

“Mortgage rates moved to their highest levels in over 20 years as Treasury yields increased late last week,” Joel Kan, MBA vice president and deputy chief economist, said in a statement. “The 30-year fixed mortgage rate increased to 7.41 percent, the highest rate since December 2000, and the 30-year fixed jumbo mortgage rate increased to 7.34 percent, the highest rate in the history of the jumbo rate series dating back to 2011.”

According to a recent Kiplinger report, the average 30-year, fixed-rate loan at present is 7.19%, compared to 7.18% last week and 6.02% last year. The average 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage is 6.54% , compared to 6.51% a week ago and up from 5.21% last year.

Purchase Index tumbles 27% from a year ago

The Market Composite Index, which measures mortgage loan application volume, decreased 1.3% on a seasonally adjusted basis from the prior week, and 2% on an unadjusted basis, MBA said.

The Purchase Index decreased 2% on a seasonally adjusted basis, compared to the prior week. On an unadjusted basis, the index decreased 2% from the prior week and tumbled 27% from the same week a year ago.

The Refinance Index, which measures refinancing and prepayment activity, decreased 1% from the prior week and fell 21% from a year ago.

“The purchase market, which is still facing limited for-sale inventory and eroded purchasing power, saw applications down over the week and 27 percent behind last year’s pace,” Kan said. “Refinance activity was down over 20 percent from last year and accounted for approximately one-third of applications,” he said, adding that many homeowners have little incentive to refinance.

