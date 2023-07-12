Mortgage Demand Edges Up This Week Despite Higher Rates, Survey Says

Mortgage applications inched up during the week ending July 7, even as the average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage broke the 7% mark, according to the latest survey by the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA).

The number of mortgage applications in the U.S. ticked up 0.9% compared with the previous week. However, that volume falls far short of the year-ago tally; compared to July 2022 levels, it’s down 30.5%.

Joel Kan, MBA’s vice president and deputy chief economist, said in a news release that a rise in purchase applications for FHA and VA mortgages helped push up overall volume. Still, the total number of purchase applications came in 26% lower than a year ago.

The increase in mortgage applications coincided with a jump in the average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage. It rose during the week from 6.85% to 7.07%, the highest level since November 2022, according to Kan.

Average rates for 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages and 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages (ARMs) also climbed. The rate for a 15-year mortgage landed at 6.42%, compared with 6.3% the previous week, said the MBA. During the same period, the ARM rate went from 6% to 6.24%.

Interest Rates Keep Many Sellers on the Sidelines

High mortgage rates continue to drag down the number of homes hitting the market, according to a report published July 11 by the Zillow real estate marketplace.

“It would be costly for homeowners—most of whom have a mortgage significantly below today’s rates and intend to turn around and borrow for their next home purchase—to list their home,” the report said.

Accordingly, Zillow found just 376,500 homes went up for sale last month, compared with the June average of 505,100.

That holding pattern might linger for a while. The MBA and other prognosticators expect the Federal Reserve to bump up its benchmark interest rate, the federal funds rate, by 0.25 percentage points in late July. When the Fed raises interest rates, that typically leads to higher mortgage rates.

Consumer Confidence in Housing Market Plateaus

Fannie Mae, a major buyer of residential mortgages, indicates that a steady level of consumer confidence in the housing market might thaw the current homebuying freeze. Fannie Mae’s Home Purchase Sentiment Index increased by just 0.4 points in June.

“Confidence in the housing market appears to have plateaued at a relatively low level, suggesting that many consumers may be coming to terms with elevated mortgage rates and high home prices,” Doug Duncan, senior vice president and chief economist at Fannie Mae, said in a July 7 news release.

Duncan said expectations for mortgage rates have “tempered,” as more than one-third (36%) of U.S. consumers now believe rates will remain the same over the next year. That’s up from 31% in May.

“This seems to signal that consumers are adapting to the idea that higher mortgage rates will likely stick around for the foreseeable future,” he said. “We continue to forecast home sales to slow in the second half of the year, compared to the first half, due to ongoing affordability constraints and lack of housing supply.”

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.