Mortgage-Backed ETF (RISR) Hits New 52-Week High

For investors seeking momentum, FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF RISR is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 13.1% from its 52-week low price of $29.64/share.



But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

RISR in Focus

FolioBeyond Alternative Income and Interest Rate Hedge ETF is an actively managed that seeks to provide protection against rising interest rates while generating current income under a wide range of interest rate environments. It invests primarily in interest-only mortgage-backed securities (MBS IOs) and U.S. Treasury bonds. The product charges 99 bps in annual fees (see: all the Mortgage-Backed Security ETFs here).

Why the Move?

This corner of the market has been an area to watch lately, given the fears over higher rates for a longer-than-expected period. U.S. yields have been on a surge in recent months, with 10-year yields hovering around a 15-year high. Though inflation is easing, it remains elevated and is above the Fed’s 2% target. The ongoing strength in the economy and the surging oil prices threaten to revive inflationary pressure.

More Gains Ahead?

Currently, RISR might remain strong given a weighted alpha of 6.05 and 20-day volatility of 8.97%. As a result, there is definitely still some promise for risk-aggressive investors who want to ride this surging ETF.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.