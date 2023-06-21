Mortgage Applications Rise Again, Gradually

Mortgage applications have ticked higher for a second straight week, according to the latest Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) survey. The modest increase reflects the Fed’s recently announced pause in rate hikes.

For the week ending June 16, the overall volume of mortgage applications edged up 0.5% from the previous week’s total, the MBA reported on June 21. Applications during the previous week had spiked by 7.2% week over week.

“While buyer interest is there, activity continues to be constrained by low levels of affordable inventory,” said Joel Kan, vice president and deputy chief economist at the MBA, in a news release.

The rise in application activity accompanied a three-week decline in the average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage. That rate fell to 6.73% from 6.77% for loans of $726,000 or less.

During the week ending June 16, other mortgage rates changed as well:

The typical rate for a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage increased from 6.25% to 6.26%.

The average rate for a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) jumped from 5.9% to 6.09%.

Refinance Activity Lags Purchase Activity

While total mortgage purchase applications increased during the week ending June 16, the number of refinance applications slipped 2% from the previous week. The current level represents a 40% drop in volume from last year at this time. Comparatively, refis accounted for 26.9% of all mortgage applications.

The MBA survey covers more than three-fourths of U.S. residential mortgage applications received by mortgage bankers, commercial banks and savings-and-loan associations.

Rise in Mortgage Applications Coincides With Rate Freeze

After 10 consecutive hikes in its benchmark interest rate—the federal funds rate—the Federal Reserve announced on June 14 it would keep the rate at 5% to 5.25% for the present. Rates for mortgages and other loans tend to surge when the Fed raises the benchmark rate and shrink when the Fed lowers the rate.

Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com, said that after the Fed’s move, mortgage rates had likely peaked. “But we’re not going to see a sudden or sharp decline. It’s going to be gradual,” she added.

Hale predicts that by year’s end, mortgage rates could drop to the low-6% range as long as inflation keeps easing.

