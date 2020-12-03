Mortgage Applications for Buying Homes Jump: 5 Stocks to Buy

The U.S. homebuilding market has been on a tear since the economy started reopening. While most major industries have been hit hard by the pandemic, the homebuilding industry has been swimming against the tide. An increasing number of Americans, who had postponed their plans of buying a home earlier this year due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown, are now flocking to the market to buy homes.

This has seen mortgage applications rising over the weeks. While the Thanksgiving week and the holiday season, in particular, aren’t traditionally the time to buy homes, this year has been different. According to the Mortgage Bankers Association, mortgage applications jumped substantially last week from the previous week, once again proving that more people are rushing to buy homes.

Mortgage Application Jumps Unexpectedly

According to Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) seasonally adjusted Purchase Index, mortgage applications for home purchase increased 9% last week from the week earlier. Moreover, purchase applications for homes were 28% higher than the same period last year.

Higher home prices due to growing demand also saw average loan amount hitting $370,000 last week, the highest since MBA started the survey in 1990. One of the major reasons for more people rushing to buy homes is the low mortgage rate. At the same time, it is also pushing up the prices of new homes.

Demand for Homes, Other Factors Helping Homebuilding Market

Thanksgiving isn’t traditionally the most popular time to buy homes. However, the homebuilding market has been doing well all through the summer season, especially after the economy started reopening. Be it new homes or existing homes, sales have been rising since then. Last week, the Commerce Department said that sales of new homes jumped 41.5% on a year-over-year basis in October.

According to a report from the Federal Housing Finance Agency released on Nov 24, U.S. home prices jumped a record 3.1% in the third quarter from the prior quarter. This marks a 7.8% rise from the year-ago levels.

Also, homebuilder confidence is on a historic high. According to the National Association of Home Builders’ Wells Fargo Housing Market Index, homebuilder confidence for single-family homes hit a record high for the third consecutive month in November, with the index reading 90. The index read 71 in the year-earlier period.

Our Choices

Record low mortgage rate is spurring demand and helping to boost home prices. This has been the reason behind the jump in mortgage applications also. Moreover, the jump in new and existing homes sales indicates that buyers are showing confidence in the economy. In this opportune time to invest in homebuilding, we suggest five stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) that are likely to gain ahead. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. BZH designs, builds and sells single-family homes. The company designs homes to appeal primarily to entry-level and first move-up home buyers.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 2.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 20.6% over the past 60 days.

Century Communities, Inc. CCS is a home building and construction company. Its activities comprise land acquisition, development, and entitlements; and the acquisition, development, construction, marketing, and sale of various single-family detached and attached residential home projects.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 25.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 17.5% over the past 60 days.

NVR, Inc. NVR is engaged in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings, all of which are primarily constructed on a pre-sold basis.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 3.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 4.7% over the past 60 days.

TRI Pointe Group, Inc. TPH is involved in the design, construction and sale of single-family homes. The company's operating portfolio includes Maracay Homes in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Virginia.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 27.9%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 22.1% over the past 60 days.

PulteGroup, Inc. PHM engages in homebuilding and financial services businesses, primarily in the United States. The company conducts operations through two primary business segments — Homebuilding and Financial Services.

The company’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 41.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings has improved 15.5% over the past 60 days.

