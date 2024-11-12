Mortgage Advice Bureau Sees Liontrust Increase Stake

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) (GB:MAB1) has released an update.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) PLC has seen a shift in its shareholder landscape as Liontrust Investment Partners LLP increased its voting rights to 18.39%. This change reflects a modest increase from their previous holding, signaling potential strategic interests in the company. The move could interest investors keeping an eye on voting power dynamics within the firm.

