Mortgage Advice Bureau Executive Buys Shares, Signals Confidence

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) (GB:MAB1) has released an update.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc has announced that Deputy CEO Ben Thompson purchased 52 ordinary shares at a price of 600.0 pence per share as part of the company’s Share Incentive Plan. This move, disclosed under EU Market Abuse Regulation, reflects insider confidence in the firm’s performance, potentially signaling positive sentiment to investors. The transaction was conducted on the London Stock Exchange, AIM.

