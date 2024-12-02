News & Insights

Mortgage Advice Bureau Directors Boost Shareholdings

December 02, 2024 — 06:46 am EST

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) (GB:MAB1) has released an update.

Mortgage Advice Bureau (Holdings) plc has announced that certain directors, including Nathan Imlach, have purchased shares in the company. This move may indicate confidence in the company’s future prospects, catching the attention of stock market enthusiasts. The transactions were conducted on the London Stock Exchange, highlighting the company’s active participation in the financial markets.

