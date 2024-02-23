Mortgage Advice Bureau (AIM:MAB1) Price Target Increased by 7.79% to 882.30

The average one-year price target for Mortgage Advice Bureau (AIM:MAB1) has been revised to 882.30 / share. This is an increase of 7.79% from the prior estimate of 818.55 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 838.30 to a high of 945.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7.34% from the latest reported closing price of 822.00 / share.

Mortgage Advice Bureau Maintains 3.42% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 3.42%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.46. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 1.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 33 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mortgage Advice Bureau. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MAB1 is 0.44%, an increase of 5.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.58% to 7,821K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VISAX - Virtus KAR International Small-Cap Fund holds 3,565K shares representing 6.24% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

WAIOX - Wasatch International Opportunities Fund Investor Class shares holds 888K shares representing 1.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 808K shares, representing an increase of 9.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAB1 by 61.08% over the last quarter.

IEGAX - INVESCO International Small Company Fund holds 728K shares representing 1.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 673K shares, representing an increase of 7.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MAB1 by 4.11% over the last quarter.

RYIPX - Royce International Premier Fund Service Class holds 671K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,380K shares, representing a decrease of 105.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAB1 by 0.21% over the last quarter.

WAMVX - Wasatch Micro Cap Value Fund Investor Class shares holds 468K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 407K shares, representing an increase of 12.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MAB1 by 68.62% over the last quarter.

