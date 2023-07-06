Mortgage Activity Fizzled Ahead of Fourth of July, Survey Finds

Mortgage application activity failed to set off any fireworks during the week leading up to the July Fourth holiday, according to the latest survey from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA).

The number of mortgage applications during the week ending June 30 dropped 4.4% from the previous week, the survey shows. Compared with the same period last year, application activity plummeted more than 32%.

Joel Kan, vice president and deputy chief economist at the MBA, noted in a news release that mortgage application volume fell to its lowest level in a month as interest rates for most types of mortgages rose.

MBA data indicates the average rate for a 30-year, fixed-rate mortgage climbed from 6.75% the previous week to 6.85% during the week ending June 30. That was the highest rate since the end of May. The average rate for a 15-year, fixed-rate mortgage also jumped—from 6.23% to 6.3%.

By contrast, the average interest rate for a 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) slid from 6.28% the previous week to 6% for the week ending June 30.

The MBA survey covers more than three-fourths of U.S. residential mortgage applications received by mortgage bankers, commercial banks and savings-and-loan associations.

Mortgage Applications for Home Purchases Dip 5%

If mortgage applications are any indication, homebuying cooled off during the last week of June, according to the MBA survey.

Kan pointed out that applications for home purchases during the week ending June 30 decreased for the first time since the end of May, as home buyers apparently remain sensitive to rate fluctuations. The drop was 5% from the previous week and 22% from the level seen in 2022 at this time.

“Rates are still over a percentage point higher than a year ago, and housing affordability is still a challenge in many parts of the country,” he said in a news release.

Kan added that the average mortgage size for a home purchase dropped to $423,500, its lowest level since January.

“This was likely driven by reduced purchase activity in some high-price markets,” he said, “and more activity in some of the lower price tiers as buyers searched for more affordable options.”

Applications for mortgage refinancing also took a hit, retreating 4% from the previous week and 30% from the same period a year ago.

Are Mortgage Originations Heading Down a Rocky Road?

A new forecast from Fannie Mae presents a murky outlook for mortgage purchase and refinancing activity in 2023 and 2024. Fannie Mae buys mortgages and packages them as mortgage-backed securities.

Fannie Mae economists now believe the total value of mortgage originations for single-family homes will end this year at $1.59 trillion, down from the earlier forecast of $1.65 trillion. Similarly, for 2024 the economists foresee single-family mortgage originations totaling $1.9 trillion compared with the previous prediction of $2.03 trillion.

The economists attribute their revised outlook primarily to a recent uptick in all-cash home purchases. “In a high-rate environment, it makes economic sense for some prospective home buyers to avoid taking out a mortgage altogether,” they said in a statement.

