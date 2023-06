June 9 (Reuters) - A mortar shell explosion near Qoryoley town in Somalia's Lower Shabelle region killed about 27 individuals, mainly children, and injured 53 on Friday, according to the state news agency.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Akriti.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.