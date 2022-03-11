Morrisons' finance chief to step down

British supermarket group Morrisons, acquired by U.S. private equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) for $10 billion last year, said on Friday its finance chief Michael Gleeson was stepping down.

Gleeson has been at Morrisons, Britain's No. 4 grocer, for eight years, two as chief financial officer.

The company said Gleeson was moving on to "new challenges".

