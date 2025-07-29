Morris State Bancshares Inc. Q2 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Morris State Bancshares Inc. (MBLU) released a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $6.00 million, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $5.32 million, or $0.50 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.3% to $23.06 million from $20.53 million last year.

Morris State Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $6.00 Mln. vs. $5.32 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.57 vs. $0.50 last year. -Revenue: $23.06 Mln vs. $20.53 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.