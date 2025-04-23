Morris State Bancshares Inc. Q1 Sales Increase

(RTTNews) - Morris State Bancshares Inc. (MBLU) revealed earnings for first quarter of $4.9 million

The company's bottom line came in at $4.9 million, or $0.46 per share. This compares with $4.9 million, or $0.46 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.7% to $77.17 million from $66.13 million last year.

Morris State Bancshares Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.9 Mln. vs. $4.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.46 vs. $0.46 last year. -Revenue: $77.17 Mln vs. $66.13 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.