Morris Home Holdings’ Upcoming AGM Details

May 27, 2024 — 12:38 am EDT

Morris Home Holdings Limited (HK:1575) has released an update.

Morris Home Holdings Limited is scheduled to hold its Annual General Meeting on June 21, 2024, in Tuen Mun, Hong Kong, where it will address matters including the adoption of the audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, the re-election of directors, and the authorization of the board to issue additional shares and fix remuneration. Shareholders will also consider the re-appointment of HLB Hodgson Impey Cheng Limited as the company’s Independent Auditor. Key decisions on directorial remuneration and the potential expansion of the company’s share capital will be made.

