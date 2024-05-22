News & Insights

Morris Home Holdings Confronts Board Reshuffle

Morris Home Holdings Limited (HK:1575) has released an update.

Morris Home Holdings Limited faces a significant boardroom shake-up as Century Icon, holding nearly half of the company’s shares, has officially requested an extraordinary general meeting to remove Director Ms. Wu Xiangfei. The move comes amid ongoing financial recovery discussions with Mr. Zou Gebing and related companies, due to a substantial unsettled amount of approximately RMB 176 million. The board has agreed to consider this resolution at the upcoming annual general meeting, citing potential conflicts of interest and the need for effective board operations.

