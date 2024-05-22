Morris Home Holdings Confronts Board Reshuffle

Morris Home Holdings Limited (HK:1575) has released an update.

Morris Home Holdings Limited faces a significant boardroom shake-up as Century Icon, holding nearly half of the company’s shares, has officially requested an extraordinary general meeting to remove Director Ms. Wu Xiangfei. The move comes amid ongoing financial recovery discussions with Mr. Zou Gebing and related companies, due to a substantial unsettled amount of approximately RMB 176 million. The board has agreed to consider this resolution at the upcoming annual general meeting, citing potential conflicts of interest and the need for effective board operations.

For further insights into HK:1575 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.