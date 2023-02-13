Morrill Mary Sue Robinson Increases Position in Scholastic (SCHL)

Fintel reports that Morrill Mary Sue Robinson has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 2.73MM shares of Scholastic Corp (SCHL). This represents 8.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 14, 2022 they reported 2.65MM shares and 7.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 3.14% and an increase in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 483 funds or institutions reporting positions in Scholastic. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCHL is 0.12%, a decrease of 16.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.55% to 32,570K shares. The put/call ratio of SCHL is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 4,244K shares representing 12.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,496K shares, representing a decrease of 29.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCHL by 61.84% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 2,514K shares representing 7.39% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,439K shares, representing an increase of 3.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCHL by 3.59% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,212K shares representing 6.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,122K shares, representing an increase of 4.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCHL by 9.55% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 1,045K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,043K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,023K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCHL by 37.30% over the last quarter.

Scholastic Declares $0.20 Dividend

On December 14, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 30, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $45.11 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.77%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.79%, the lowest has been 1.26%, and the highest has been 2.99%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.38 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.04 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

Scholastic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

For 100 years, Scholastic Corporation has been encouraging the personal and intellectual growth of all children, beginning with literacy. Having earned a reputation as a trusted partner to educators and families, Scholastic is the world's largest publisher and distributor of children's books, a leading provider of literacy curriculum, professional services, and classroom magazines, and a producer of educational and entertaining children's media. The Company creates and distributes bestselling books and e-books, print and technology-based learning programs for pre-K to grade 12, and other products and services that support children's learning and literacy, both in school and at home. With 15 international operations and exports to 165 countries, Scholastic makes quality, affordable books available to all children around the world through school-based book clubs and book fairs, classroom libraries, school and public libraries, retail, and online.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.