MorphoSys's Partner Presents Results For Bimagrumab In Obesity, Type 2 Diabetes

(RTTNews) - MorphoSys AG (MOR) said that its licensee Novartis presented phase 2 results for bimagrumab, a human anti-activin receptor monoclonal antibody developed by Novartis and generated utilizing MorphoSys's proprietary HuCAL antibody technology.

The data from the trial in overweight and obese adults with type 2 diabetes were presented on November 7 as a late breaking poster at the Obesity Week 2019 in Las Vegas, USA.

The double-blinded, placebo-controlled study showed that bimagrumab treatment over 48 weeks was safe and well tolerated. The treatment reduced body fat and weight while increasing lean body mass (LBM).

At week 48, fat mass decreased 21% (7.5 kg) in bimagrumab- vs. 0.5% (0.2 kg) in placebo-treated subjects (p

