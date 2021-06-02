Morphosys to acquire Constellation Pharmaceuticals in $1.7 bln deal

BERLIN, June 2 (Reuters) - Morphosys MORG.DE on Wednesday said it will acquire U.S. cancer specialist Constellation Pharmaceuticals CNST.O in a $1.7 billion deal that will enable the German biotech firm to add two final-stage cancer drugs to its portfolio.

Morphosys will pay $34.00 per share in cash, representing a premium of about 68% on Tuesday's closing price. The transaction in expected to close in the third quarter, it said.

Shares in Morphosys dropped on the news and were down 9.7% at 1203 GMT.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

