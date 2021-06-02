US Markets

Morphosys to acquire Constellation Pharma in $1.7 bln deal

Contributor
Ludwig Burger Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Morphosys on Wednesday said it will acquire U.S. cancer specialist Constellation Pharmaceuticals for $1.7 billion to add an advanced experimental cancer drug and broaden its drug development, prompting a slump in its shares.

Adds detail, shares

BERLIN, June 2 (Reuters) - Morphosys MORG.DE on Wednesday said it will acquire U.S. cancer specialist Constellation Pharmaceuticals CNST.Ofor $1.7 billion to add an advanced experimentalcancer drug and broaden its drug development, prompting a slump in its shares.

To offset the takeover's financial burden, the German biotech group sold rights, mainly to future royalties on sales of Johnson & Johnson'sJNJ.Npsoriasis drug Tremfya, to Royalty Pharma plc RPRX.O for a $1.425 billion upfront payment and future conditional payments.

For Morphosys, the deal marks a bet on Constellation's work in epigenetics, a field that explores how the genetic code is translated into proteins and characteristics of our body and the role this plays in cancer and other diseases.

Morphosys shares plunged 14% to 62.32 euros to their lowest in 3 1/2 years, while Constellation jumped 67% to 33.72 euros.

Constellation's most advanced compound, pelabresib, is designed to treat a rare type of bone marrow cancer and is in the third and final stage of testing.

Morphosys Chief Executive Jean-Paul Kress said in an analyst call that the firm had also looked into buying the rights to certain drug development projects, so-called in-licensing.

But it opted for the outright purchase of Constellation with its more than 150 staff partly because of the short time to a potential launch of its lead compound.

"Nothing (in in-licensing) comes really cheap either and you sometimes end up with much earlier stage things," said Kress.

Morphosys will pay $34.00 per share in cash, representing a premium of about 68% on Tuesday's closing price. The transaction in expected to close in the third quarter, it said.

Under the deal with Royalty Pharma to cash in on some its assets, Morphosys also stands to receive additional payments of up to $150 million contingent on certain development achievements, $350 million in development funding bonds, and $100 million for Royalty's investment in new Morphosys from a capital increase.

(Reporting by Ludwig Burger Additional reporting by Patricia Weiss, Riham Alkousaa, editing by Kirsti Knolle and Christina Fincher)

((ludwig.burger@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220133634; Reuters Messaging: ludwig.burger.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CNST JNJ RPRX

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    May 19, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular