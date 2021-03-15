MorphoSys Swings To FY20 Profit

Markets
(RTTNews) - MorphoSys AG (MOR) reported full-year 2020 net profit of 97.9 million euros or 2.97 euro per share, compared to a loss of 103.0 million euros or 3.26 euros per share in the prior year.

Earnings before interest and taxes were 27.4 million euros, compared to a EBIT loss of 107.9 million euros in the previous year.

Group revenues were 327.7 million euros, up from 71.8 million euros in the prior year.

Monjuvi (tafasitamab-cxix) product sales totaled 18.5 million euros, while royalties on net sales of Tremfya amounted to 42.5 million euros.

