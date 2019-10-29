Markets
MorphoSys Says Primary Goal Of Re-MIND Study Has Been Met

(RTTNews) - MorphoSys AG (MOR) Tuesday said the primary endpoint was met of a real-world data study demonstrating clinical superiority of the combination of tafasitamab and lenalidomide compared to lenalidomide alone.

According to the company, the study collected data from 490 non-transplant eligible patients with relapsed/ refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma who had received lenalidomide monotherapy in the U.S. and the EU in a real-world setting.

As a result, 76 eligible patients were identified and matched 1:1 to 76 of 80 L-MIND patients based on important baseline characteristics.

The primary endpoint of the study has been met and shows a statistically significant superior best ORR of the tafasitamab/lenalidomide combination compared to lenalidomide monotherapy.

