Markets
MOR

MorphoSys Reports Preliminary 2021 Monjuvi U.S. Sales - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - MorphoSys AG (MOR, MPSYY.PK) reported that preliminary Monjuvi U.S. net product sales were $23.6 million for the fourth quarter and $79.1 million for the full year 2021. For fiscal 2022, Monjuvi U.S. net product sales are projected in a range of $110 million to $135 million. Gross margin for Monjuvi U.S. net product sales are expected in a range of 75% to 80%, for fiscal 2022.

"We are pleased that many patients have benefitted from Monjuvi since launch and we expect to see continued growth in 2022," said Jean-Paul Kress, Chief Executive Officer of MorphoSys.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MOR

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular