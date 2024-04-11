News & Insights

MorphoSys Recommends Shareholders Accept Offer By Novartis - Quick Facts

April 11, 2024 — 09:04 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The Management Board and Supervisory Board of MorphoSys AG (MOR) recommended that shareholders accept the offer by Novartis and tender their MorphoSys shares. Novartis offers MorphoSys shareholders 68.00 euros per share in cash, representing a total equity value of 2.7 billion euros.

MorphoSys and Novartis maintain their expectation that the closing of the takeover offer will take place in the first half of 2024. The takeover offer requires a minimum acceptance threshold of 65% of MorphoSys' share capital.

Jean-Paul Kress, CEO of MorphoSys, said: "After conducting a thorough assessment of the offer document, we unanimously conclude that the offer, including the offer price, is highly attractive and equitable."

