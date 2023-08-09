News & Insights

Markets
MOR

MorphoSys Q2 Loss Narrows

August 09, 2023 — 04:41 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - MorphoSys AG (MOR) Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss that narrowed from last year.

Net loss for the second quarter was 74.0 million euros or 2.16 euro per share, compared to net loss of 235.0 million euros or 6.88 euros per share last year.

Last year's net loss for the second quarter was significantly impacted by foreign exchange effects recorded in finance expenses.

Revenues for the second quarter were 53.2 million euros, down from 59.4 million euros last year, hurt largely by lower sales of clinical vials.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MOR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.