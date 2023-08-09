MorphoSys Q2 Loss Narrows

(RTTNews) - MorphoSys AG (MOR) Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss that narrowed from last year.

Net loss for the second quarter was 74.0 million euros or 2.16 euro per share, compared to net loss of 235.0 million euros or 6.88 euros per share last year.

Last year's net loss for the second quarter was significantly impacted by foreign exchange effects recorded in finance expenses.

Revenues for the second quarter were 53.2 million euros, down from 59.4 million euros last year, hurt largely by lower sales of clinical vials.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.