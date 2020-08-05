MorphoSys Posts Wider Loss In Q2, Revenues Down 47%; Confirms 2020 Guidance

(RTTNews) - MorphoSys (MOR, MPSYY.PK) reported a second quarter consolidated net loss of 53.1 million euros compared to a loss of 5.9 million euros, prior year. Basic loss per share was 1.62 euros compared to a loss of 0.19 euros. EBIT was minus 50.1 million euros compared to a minus 5.7 million euros.

Second quarter Group revenues were 18.4 million euros compared to 34.7 million euros, last year.

For fiscal 2020, MorphoSys confirmed its financial guidance. The company continues to expect Group revenues in the range of 280 million euros to 290 million euros, and EBIT in a range of minus 15 million euros to 5 million euros.

On June 30, 2020, the Group's liquidity position was at 1.06 billion euros.

