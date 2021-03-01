MorphoSys Now Sees 2020 Results Above Upper End Of Guidance Range

(RTTNews) - MorphoSys AG (MOR) said it expects group revenues for 2020 to be 327.7 million euros, which is slightly above the upper end of the guidance range of 317 million euros to 327 million euros.

Group revenues include 18.5 million euros or US$22.0 million revenues from product sales of Monjuvi as well as 42.5 million euros for royalties on net sales of Tremfya.

EBIT or Earnings before Interests and Taxes for 2020 is expected to be 27.4 million euros, and therefore significantly above the upper end of the guidance range of 10 million euros to 20 million euros.

The company noted that it will publish full results on March 15, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.