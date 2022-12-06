Markets
MOR

MorphoSys, Novartis To Research & Commercialize Pre-clinical Inhibitors Of Novel Cancer Target

December 06, 2022 — 08:15 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - MorphoSys AG (MOR) said that its subsidiary Constellation Pharmaceuticals has reached a global licensing agreement with Novartis to research, develop and commercialize its pre-clinical inhibitors of a novel cancer target.

As per the terms of the agreement, Novartis will assume full responsibility for all subsequent research, development and commercialization activities for the program.

As part of the agreement, MorphoSys receives an immediate upfront payment of $23 million. On achievement of development, regulatory and commercial milestones, MorphoSys will be eligible to receive milestone payments from Novartis in addition to mid-single- to low-double-digit royalties on program net sales.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MOR
NVS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.