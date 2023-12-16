Morphosys (MPSYF) Price Target Increased by 9.26% to 31.24

The average one-year price target for Morphosys (OTC:MPSYF) has been revised to 31.24 / share. This is an increase of 9.26% from the prior estimate of 28.59 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 11.26 to a high of 55.04 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 16.56% from the latest reported closing price of 37.44 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Morphosys. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 6.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MPSYF is 0.23%, an increase of 43.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.93% to 2,209K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 458K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 453K shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPSYF by 33.89% over the last quarter.

DLHAX - Delaware Healthcare Fund holds 300K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 276K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 275K shares, representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MPSYF by 4.14% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 188K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 187K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPSYF by 35.72% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 137K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 149K shares, representing a decrease of 9.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MPSYF by 30.17% over the last quarter.

