MorphoSys, Incyte Agree To Co-commercialize Tafasitamab In The U.S.

(RTTNews) - MorphoSys AG (MOR, MPSYY.PK) and Incyte Corp. (INCY) have agreed on a collaboration and license agreement to further develop and commercialize MorphoSys' anti-CD19 antibody tafasitamab (MOR208) globally. MorphoSys and Incyte will co-commercialize tafasitamab in the U.S. Incyte has exclusive commercialization rights outside of the U.S.

Tafasitamab is an Fc-engineered antibody currently in clinical development for the treatment of B cell malignancies. MorphoSys recently submitted a Biologics License Application for tafasitamab, in combination with lenalidomide, to the FDA for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B cell lymphoma.

MorphoSys will receive an upfront payment of $750 million. Incyte will make an equity investment into MorphoSys of $150 million in new American Depositary Shares (ADS) of MorphoSys. Under the terms of the agreement, MorphoSys will be also eligible to receive milestone payments amounting to up to $1.1 billion.

