MorphoSys Gets U.S. FDA Fast Track Designation For Tulmimetostat In Endometrial Cancer

(RTTNews) - MorphoSys AG (MOR) said that Tuesday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted Fast Track designation for tulmimetostat, the company's investigational next-generation dual inhibitor of EZH2 and EZH1, for the treatment of patients with advanced, recurrent or metastatic endometrial cancer harboring AT-rich interacting domain containing protein 1A (ARID1A) mutations and who have progressed on at least one prior line of treatment.

The FDA grants Fast Track designation to facilitate the development and expedite the review of medicines intended to treat serious conditions and potentially address an unmet medical need, with the goal of getting these important, new therapies to patients earlier.

