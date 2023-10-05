MorphoSys (FWB:MOR) Price Target Increased by 18.35% to 29.41

The average one-year price target for MorphoSys (FWB:MOR) has been revised to 29.41 / share. This is an increase of 18.35% from the prior estimate of 24.85 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 13.64 to a high of 47.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 25.84% from the latest reported closing price of 23.37 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in MorphoSys. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOR is 0.19%, an increase of 125.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.24% to 2,208K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 458K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 453K shares, representing an increase of 1.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOR by 33.89% over the last quarter.

DLHAX - Delaware Healthcare Fund holds 300K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 275K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 263K shares, representing an increase of 4.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOR by 87.56% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 188K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 187K shares, representing an increase of 0.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOR by 35.72% over the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 137K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 149K shares, representing a decrease of 9.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOR by 30.17% over the last quarter.

