MorphoSys (FWB:MOR) Price Target Increased by 11.18% to 26.52

The average one-year price target for MorphoSys (FWB:MOR) has been revised to 26.52 / share. This is an increase of 11.18% from the prior estimate of 23.85 dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 68.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.95% from the latest reported closing price of 23.69 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in MorphoSys. This is a decrease of 43 owner(s) or 55.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOR is 0.09%, an increase of 13.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.33% to 3,313K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 665K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 458K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 400K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DLHAX - Delaware Healthcare Fund holds 300K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 263K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 265K shares, representing a decrease of 0.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOR by 4.43% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.