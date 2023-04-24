MorphoSys (FWB:MOR) Price Target Decreased by 6.74% to 22.24

The average one-year price target for MorphoSys (FWB:MOR) has been revised to 22.24 / share. This is an decrease of 6.74% from the prior estimate of 23.85 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 68.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.45% from the latest reported closing price of 18.32 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in MorphoSys. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 2.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOR is 0.08%, a decrease of 5.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 18.51% to 3,642K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 665K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 458K shares representing 1.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 400K shares representing 1.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DLHAX - Delaware Healthcare Fund holds 300K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 265K shares representing 0.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 253K shares, representing an increase of 4.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MOR by 37.76% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.