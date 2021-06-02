Markets
MOR

MorphoSys Down 12%; To Acquire Constellation Pharma

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of MorphoSys AG (MOR) are down more than 12% Wednesday morning.

Today, the company announced its decision to buy Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Inc., (CNST) for $1.7 billion or $34.00 per share in cash, a 68% premium to Constellation's closing price as on June 1.

The acquisition adds two mid-to-late stage product candidates, CPI-0610 and CPI-0209 to MorphoSys' pipeline.

The transaction is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.

MorphoSys also announced that it has entered into a long-term strategic funding partnership with Royalty Pharma plc (RPRX), that will help the company to fund the transaction along with other benefits.

MOR touched a new low of $18.54, before climbing to trade at $19.40 currently.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MOR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular