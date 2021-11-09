MorphoSys COO Roland Wandeler To Step Down

(RTTNews) - MorphoSys AG (MOR, MPSYY.PK) said that Roland Wandeler has decided to step down from his position as Chief Operating Officer and member of the company Management Board effective December 31, 2021 to pursue other opportunities.

Following Wandeler's departure, the commercial organization led by Joe Horvat, U.S. General Manager, will report directly to the Chief Executive Officer, Jean-Paul Kress.

Wandeler joined MorphoSys in May 2020 and has been responsible for all commercialization activities worldwide, with a focus on strengthening U.S. operations and the launch of MorphoSys' targeted immunotherapy Monjuvi, which received accelerated approval by the FDA in July 2020.

