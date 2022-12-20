Markets
MorphoSys CFO Sung Lee To Step Down In March 2023

(RTTNews) - MorphoSys AG (MOR) said that its Chief Financial Officer and Management Board member, Sung Lee, has decided to leave the company to move back to California for personal reasons. His last day with MorphoSys will be March 17, 2023.

The company noted that Sung's successor will be named after an ongoing search is completed.

Sung joined MorphoSys and moved to Germany from the U.S. in February 2021.

