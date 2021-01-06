Markets
MOR

MorphoSys Appoints Sung Lee As CFO

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - MorphoSys AG (MOR) said that it has appointed Sung Lee as Chief Financial Officer, effective February 2, 2021.

Lee succeeds Jens Holstein, who stepped down in December 2020, and will lead all corporate finance functions as a member of the Management Board of MorphoSys AG. He will be based in Planegg, Germany.

Lee joins MorphoSys from Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., where he served as Chief Financial Officer.Before that, Lee spent about 14 years at Gilead Sciences where he most recently led the global Financial Planning & Analysis and Investor Relations functions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MOR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular