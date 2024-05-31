MorphoSys AG Reports Shift in Major Holdings

Morphosys Ag (MOR) has released an update.

MorphoSys AG has reported a change in major holdings, with UBS Group AG’s total voting rights now at 6.64%, following a recent acquisition and disposal of shares and instruments. This announcement follows the legal requirements of the German Securities Trading Act aimed at Europe-wide distribution. The update indicates a slight decrease from the previous notification, with total voting rights previously at 6.70%.

