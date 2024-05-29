News & Insights

MorphoSys AG Reports Major Voting Rights Change

May 29, 2024 — 11:15 am EDT

Morphosys Ag (MOR) has released an update.

MorphoSys AG has announced a significant change in their voting rights and share ownership structure, revealing that UBS Group AG now holds a new total of 6.70% of the voting rights. This change occurred on May 23, 2024, and reflects both direct voting rights attached to shares and rights through financial instruments. The detailed figures show a decrease from the previous notification, where the total was 13.70%.

