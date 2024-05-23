News & Insights

MorphoSys AG Reports Major UBS Voting Rights Shift

May 23, 2024 — 09:58 am EDT

Morphosys Ag (MOR) has released an update.

MorphoSys AG has issued a voting rights announcement, revealing that UBS Group AG has crossed a threshold, resulting in a change in their total voting rights to 12.80%, which includes both direct and indirect voting rights. The detailed notification specifies changes in shareholdings and various financial instruments, emphasizing the significant alterations in UBS Group’s stake in the company.

