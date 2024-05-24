News & Insights

MorphoSys AG Reports Major Shareholder Update

May 24, 2024 — 10:57 am EDT

Morphosys Ag (MOR) has released an update.

MorphoSys AG has announced a significant change in its shareholder structure, with The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. reporting a new combined voting rights total of 13.25%. This change is due to acquisitions and disposals of shares and instruments, crossing the notification threshold on 17 May 2024. The detailed breakdown of the voting rights reveals a direct holding of 5.52% in shares and an additional 7.73% through financial instruments.

