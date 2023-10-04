Morphosys AG - ADR (MOR) Price Target Increased by 288.42% to 11.98

The average one-year price target for Morphosys AG - ADR (NASDAQ:MOR) has been revised to 11.98 / share. This is an increase of 288.42% from the prior estimate of 3.09 dated August 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of -4.40 to a high of 30.16 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 95.80% from the latest reported closing price of 6.12 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 51 funds or institutions reporting positions in Morphosys AG - ADR. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 41.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MOR is 0.12%, an increase of 14.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.95% to 18,114K shares. The put/call ratio of MOR is 0.25, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 7,760K shares representing 22.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,593K shares, representing an increase of 2.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOR by 83.62% over the last quarter.

OTCFX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 2,225K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,205K shares, representing an increase of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOR by 86.15% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 1,555K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,554K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOR by 86.81% over the last quarter.

Opaleye Management holds 1,209K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,194K shares, representing an increase of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOR by 52.59% over the last quarter.

TRSSX - T. Rowe Price Institutional Small-Cap Stock Fund holds 1,204K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,167K shares, representing an increase of 3.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MOR by 104.93% over the last quarter.

Morphosys Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

MorphoSys AG is a biopharmaceutical company founded in 1992. The company is headquartered near Munich, Germany and has a wholly owned subsidiary, MorphoSys US Inc., in Boston MA in the US.

