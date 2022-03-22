MorphoSys : Swissmedic Temporarily Approves Minjuvi - Lenalidomid Combination For DLBCL Treatment

(RTTNews) - MorphoSys AG (MOR) and Incyte (INCY) said that the Swiss agency for therapeutic products or Swissmedic, has granted temporary approval for Minjuvi or tafasitamab in combination with lenalidomide, followed by Minjuvi monotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma or DLBCL, after at least one prior line of systemic therapy including an anti-CD20 antibody, who are not eligible for autologous stem cell transplant or ASCT.

Incyte holds exclusive commercialization rights for Minjuvi in Switzerland.

Incyte and MorphoSys share global development rights to tafasitamab; Incyte has exclusive commercialization rights to tafasitamab outside the U.S.

Tafasitamab is co-marketed by Incyte and MorphoSys under the brand name Monjuvi (tafasitamab-cxix) in the U.S., and is marketed by Incyte under the brand name Minjuvi in Europe, the UK and Canada.

