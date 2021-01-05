Markets
INCY

MorphoSys : Swiss Regulator Accepts Marketing Authorization Application For Tafasitamab

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - MorphoSys AG (MOR) and Incyte (INCY) said that the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products or Swissmedic has accepted the marketing authorization application for tafasitamab, a humanized Fc-modified cytolytic CD19 targeting monoclonal antibody.

The marketing authorization application seeks approval for tafasitamab, in combination with lenalidomide, followed by tafasitamab monotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), including DLBCL arising from low grade lymphoma, who are not candidates for autologous stem cell transplantation (ASCT).

If approved, Incyte will hold the marketing authorization, and have exclusive commercialization rights for tafasitamab in Switzerland.

Incyte has exclusive commercialization rights for tafasitamab outside the United States.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

INCY MOR

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular