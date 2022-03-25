Morphic Therapeutic Reports Initiation Of Phase 2a Trial Of MORF-057

(RTTNews) - Morphic Therapeutic (MORF) announced the initiation of MORF-057-201, the EMERALD-1 study. EMERALD-1 is a phase 2a trial of MORF-057 in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis. Phase 2b EMERALD-2 clinical trial of MORF-057 is expected to begin mid-year 2022.

Praveen Tipirneni, President and CEO of Morphic Therapeutic, said: "Each of the preclinical and clinical studies of MORF-057 to date have strongly supported the potential for MORF-057 to replicate the actions of vedolizumab, an IV-infused biologic inhibitor of a4ß7. MORF-057 is designed to provide an even broader group of patients with access to this proven therapeutic mechanism in pill form."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.