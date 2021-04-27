Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) Is In A Strong Position To Grow Its Business

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. By way of example, Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) has seen its share price rise 289% over the last year, delighting many shareholders. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

Given its strong share price performance, we think it's worthwhile for Morphic Holding shareholders to consider whether its cash burn is concerning. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

How Long Is Morphic Holding's Cash Runway?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. As at December 2020, Morphic Holding had cash of US$228m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was US$47m. That means it had a cash runway of about 4.9 years as of December 2020. A runway of this length affords the company the time and space it needs to develop the business. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is Morphic Holding Growing?

NasdaqGM:MORF Debt to Equity History April 27th 2021

At first glance it's a bit worrying to see that Morphic Holding actually boosted its cash burn by 5.7%, year on year. On a more positive note, the operating revenue improved by 165% over the period, offering an indication that the expenditure may well be worthwhile. If that revenue does keep flowing reliably, then the company could see a strong improvement in free cash flow simply by reducing growth expenditure. We think it is growing rather well, upon reflection. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For Morphic Holding To Raise More Cash For Growth?

We are certainly impressed with the progress Morphic Holding has made over the last year, but it is also worth considering how costly it would be if it wanted to raise more cash to fund faster growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Morphic Holding has a market capitalisation of US$2.0b and burnt through US$47m last year, which is 2.3% of the company's market value. So it could almost certainly just borrow a little to fund another year's growth, or else easily raise the cash by issuing a few shares.

Is Morphic Holding's Cash Burn A Worry?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Morphic Holding is burning through its cash. For example, we think its revenue growth suggests that the company is on a good path. Although its increasing cash burn does give us reason for pause, the other metrics we discussed in this article form a positive picture overall. After taking into account the various metrics mentioned in this report, we're pretty comfortable with how the company is spending its cash, as it seems on track to meet its needs over the medium term. Taking a deeper dive, we've spotted 4 warning signs for Morphic Holding you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit unpleasant.

